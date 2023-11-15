Vietnam Veteran Plaza receives ribbon cutting ceremony, open to public

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new city plaza is finally unveiled on Wednesday morning to honor those who served in the Vietnam War.

On Wednesday morning, the Vietnam Veterans Plaza ribbon-cutting ceremony helped introduce the project in District 5 to the community.

Two phases of the project have been completed.

That includes a walking trail, a plaza, and the eternal flame -- which symbolizes the constant vigilance America must maintain to ensure the freedom of its citizens.

The plaza hopes to bring history to life and commemorate the Laredoans who served.

Vietnam Veteran Jesus Segovia says, “I know that we had 27 Laredoans--a lot of them friends of mine from high school that didn’t make it back and that is one of the main reasons that I plan to put 27 trees out there in honor of those 27 veterans.”

The next phase will include a wall naming all Laredo soldiers who died in the Vietnam War.

The plaza is located next to the Joe A. Guerra Public Library.

