Alexander Bulldogs get a visit from NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Athletes over at Alexander High School got a chance to meet a Dallas Cowboys Legend on Wednesday.

Drew Pearson made his way to the Gateway City selecting the Bulldogs for his Heart of a Hall of Famer assembly.

Pearson spent his entire 11 year hall of fame career with the Cowboys winning a Super Bowl while making the all pro team three different times.

Alexander Football Coach was over the moon to have a man of Pearson’s stature there to talk the Bulldogs about overcoming adversity.

“A great feeling to have him talk to our kids about what it took for him to be where he is at today,” said Coach Edwin Garcia. “Lessons he taught were about what it took to be there, the integrity and the challenges to be in pro football one and then to make one of the 371 of the pro football hall of fame, it was a great experience for our kids to share.”

Pearson also spoke to the students about the importance of perseverance as well as having a good college education.

One other claim to fame Pearson holds onto is being the first great Cowboy wide receiver to wear number 88.

He’s been joined by Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant in that while it’s CeeDee Lamb that wears those digits now.

