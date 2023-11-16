City of Laredo and Laredo College partner to boost recreation opportunities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Laredo College have recently formalized a significant agreement that is poised to reshape recreational opportunities in the community. The partnership, aimed at maximizing underutilized sports facilities, particularly pools and courts, was officially announced on Tuesday, November 14.

The agreement grants the Parks and Recreation Department access to Laredo College’s extensive sports facilities, comprising sixteen courts and sports fields sprawled across the main and south campuses. Laredo College, having discontinued its sports division, found its courts and pools in need of revitalization. The collaboration with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is expected to breathe new life into these spaces.

Speaking on the collaboration, JJ Gomez, Director of the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department, emphasized the financial benefits of the agreement. Gomez stated, “It’s a great tax saving for all of us. If we were to build this facility anywhere in Laredo with pools and fields, you’re talking anywhere between 10 and 12 million dollars. We have the facility, we need it, so we work together, and hopefully, there are more MOUs to come with other entities, school districts, TAMIU, and all that. That’s the plan that we want to move forward with at the city.”

On November 27, the Parks Department will start using these facilities, ushering in a new era of recreational possibilities for Laredo residents.

Anticipation is building for the grand opening of the pools, scheduled for March 2024.

The City of Laredo shares optimism that similar agreements with other entities, including school districts and TAMIU, may follow suit.

