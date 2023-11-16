Shop Local
Gwyneth Paltrow trial inspires new musical

The production is based on Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.(Law&Crime Network / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – It’s curtains up for the musical, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing.”

The production is based on Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow’s March trial, where a retired optometrist accused her of running into him while skiing in 2016.

Paltrow denied the accusation, saying he ran into her. A jury agreed with her in March, ruling in her favor.

The production company putting the musical together describes it as a “story of love, betrayal, skiing and Christmas – where you are the jury.”

It runs from Dec. 13-23 in London.

