KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A handful of hardworking students received some well-deserved recognition.

KGNS Plus and Telemundo Laredo held its Eighth Grader of the Month ceremony.

That means a student from each of the 23 schools around Laredo and Webb County were honored during a special ceremony.

The guest speaker was Carlos Rene Ramirez.

The ceremony was held at Christen Middle School.

Each of the 23 students were given a gift and a medal.

