Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A handful of hardworking students received some well-deserved recognition.

KGNS Plus and Telemundo Laredo held its Eighth Grader of the Month ceremony.

That means a student from each of the 23 schools around Laredo and Webb County were honored during a special ceremony.

The guest speaker was Carlos Rene Ramirez.

The ceremony was held at Christen Middle School.

Each of the 23 students were given a gift and a medal.

Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect
Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case
South Texas ranchers seek compensation for property damages amid border crisis
City of Laredo District 2 Election Case
4th Grade Teacher Adriana San Miguel named KGNS Teacher of the Month
Jorge Flores named Teacher of the Month
United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’
UISD Special Ed. teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
