KGNS recognizes Eighth Graders of the Month
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A handful of hardworking students received some well-deserved recognition.
KGNS Plus and Telemundo Laredo held its Eighth Grader of the Month ceremony.
That means a student from each of the 23 schools around Laredo and Webb County were honored during a special ceremony.
The guest speaker was Carlos Rene Ramirez.
The ceremony was held at Christen Middle School.
Each of the 23 students were given a gift and a medal.
