Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a recent update from the Laredo Police Department, authorities have identified the motorcyclist involved in Tuesday’s crash at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus Christi as 52-year-old Manuel Rangel.

Rangel, the sole rider of the motorcycle, was thrown off and suffered a severe head injury in the incident that happened early Tuesday afternoon on November 15. He was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The LPD Crash Team, investigating the single-vehicle accident, revealed that Rangel was operating a white 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250R when he lost control, leading to the crash. The impact caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle, ultimately striking the back of his head.

