Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a recent update from the Laredo Police Department, authorities have identified the motorcyclist involved in Tuesday’s crash at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus Christi as 52-year-old Manuel Rangel.

Rangel, the sole rider of the motorcycle, was thrown off and suffered a severe head injury in the incident that happened early Tuesday afternoon on November 15. He was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The LPD Crash Team, investigating the single-vehicle accident, revealed that Rangel was operating a white 2009 Kawasaki Ninja 250R when he lost control, leading to the crash. The impact caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle, ultimately striking the back of his head.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.