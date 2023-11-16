Shop Local
Man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoos and assaulting store clerk

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoo from a store and assaulting the clerk.

Laredo Police are searching for Alex Christian Garcia, 30, who has an arrest warrant for robbery.

The incident was reported on Friday, May 5, 2023, at around 9:40 a.m. when police responded to a robbery at the 3600 block of N Arkansas Avenue.

A store employee told officers that a man identified as Garcia assaulted her after he stole some shampoos.

According to the victim, she saw Garcia walk towards the shampoo aisle and load the items in his pants.

When the employee confronted Garcia, he allegedly hit her in the abdomen, and fled the store without paying.

If you have any information on Garcia’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

