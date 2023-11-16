Shop Local
Overdose deaths reach 54 in Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an update on the city’s escalating opioid crisis, the Laredo Police Department has confirmed another overdose death, pushing the total number of fatalities to 54.

The most recent victim, a 21-year-old male, passed away this past Sunday, November 12. Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports to pinpoint the exact cause of death.

The announcement comes shortly after the last reported overdose death on October 20th. Laredo has surpassed last year’s total drug overdose deaths, which stood at 40.

