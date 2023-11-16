Salvador Garcia Middle School teacher awarded KGNS Teacher of the Month

RIO BRAVO, Tex. (KGNS) - The KGNS Teacher of the Month crew visited Rio Bravo, Texas to surprise Ms. Angela Bautista, a dedicated 6th-grade English Language Arts teacher at Salvador Garcia Middle School on Thursday, November 16. Ms. Bautista has been recognized for her exceptional contributions both inside and outside the classroom.

The spotlight shines on Ms. Bautista for her efforts in establishing and managing the ‘Community Closet’ at Salvador Garcia Middle School. This innovative initiative allows students to purchase essential items using “Good Behavior Bucks.” The impact of the ‘Community Closet’ goes beyond the school walls, serving as a lifeline for underprivileged students.

Ms. Bautista is not only a skilled educator but also a compassionate mentor who genuinely cares for her students. She expresses her eagerness to see her students every day, emphasizing their role as her primary motivation. In her own words, Ms. Bautista states, “Definitely my students. My students are my motivation, being able to come and serve them is what motivates me to wake up every morning.”

As a token of appreciation, Ms. Bautista received a gift basket, a T-shirt, a tumbler, and a $250 check, all courtesy of the program’s sponsor, The Joey Tellez Law Firm.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month program encourages the community to participate by nominating deserving educators. If you have a teacher you’d like to recognize for their exceptional dedication and impact, you can click here. Each month, two outstanding teachers are selected for this honor.

