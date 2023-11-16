Shop Local
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church to hold Jamaica this weekend(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fundraising event that was forced to postpone due to weather is set to take place this weekend.

The St. Frances Cabrini Church’s Grand Jamaica will take place this coming Sunday, Nov. 19.

The event will feature food, games, bingo and even a raffle with a grand prize of $5,000.

Michelle Romani, one of the volunteers at the church said it’s west Laredo’s biggest street party.

“We have antojitos, we have corn in the cup, we have all other traditional Mexican dishes, we got tamales, champurrado, everything you could possibly want for this time of the year, so we encourage people to bring an empty stomach and full wallet.”

The Jamaica will take place at 3018 Davis Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

