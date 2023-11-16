Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Texas Governor Abbott expected to endorse Trump during border visit

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears poised to endorse former president Donald Trump.

Two sources say it’s likely to happen when they visit the border city of McAllen Sunday.

Abbott and Trump are set to discuss the future of immigration.

The former president said he wants to revive border restrictions from his last term in office.

If Abbott does endorse Trump, it would snub fellow southern Republican Governor Ron Desantis of Florida.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect
Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect
Gerardo Gonzalez, 52
Laredo man arrested after dog found severely malnourished
The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Motorcyclist injured following crash in central Laredo
Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.
Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.
Graciela Villarreal
Graciela Villarreal announces bid for State Representative District 80

Latest News

File photo: Tree Planting event at Jovita Idar Park
Volunteers needed for Arbor Day Tree Planting event
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church to hold Jamaica this weekend
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church to hold Jamaica this weekend
The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash
Alex Christian Garica, 30,
Man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoos and assaulting store clerk