Texas Governor Abbott expected to endorse Trump during border visit

(CNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears poised to endorse former president Donald Trump.

Two sources say it’s likely to happen when they visit the border city of McAllen Sunday.

Abbott and Trump are set to discuss the future of immigration.

The former president said he wants to revive border restrictions from his last term in office.

If Abbott does endorse Trump, it would snub fellow southern Republican Governor Ron Desantis of Florida.

