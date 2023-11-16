Volunteers needed for Arbor Day Tree Planting event

Shop Local
File photo: Tree Planting event at Jovita Idar Park
File photo: Tree Planting event at Jovita Idar Park
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - In the spirit of the giving season, the City of Laredo is inviting the community to help beautify a local park.

This Saturday, the city and Keep Laredo Beautiful will round up hundreds of volunteers for its Arbor Day Tree Planting event.

This initiative aims to plant various trees around Jovia Idar’s El Progreso Park.

Gene Belmares with Keep Laredo Beautiful said they are planning on planting a variety of different trees that will provide shade to parkgoers in the future.

“We are in a semi-arid area so the selection of trees needs to be the right kind of trees, so we’re gonna plant Crape Myrtles, Mexican Sycamores and live oaks, red oaks just to try to plant trees in the area,” said Belmares. “Plus we want to keep the trees that we have there like the mesquites, and the Huisaches that are there as well. That’s the importance of creating as many trees and shade in our community.”

The event is taking place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with sign in set for 7:30 a.m.

Community service hours will be provided for those who attend.

For more information on how to register click here.

