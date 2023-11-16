Warming up before Thanksgiving

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are exactly one week away from Thanksgiving and while things may feel warm right now, we are in store for some big changes heading our way.

On Thursday, we started in the mid to upper 50s with a high of about 77 degrees.

Temperatures will start to increase on Friday to a high of 81 and then 79 degrees on Saturday.

We’ll start our Thanksgiving week in the 80s until Monday evening.

On Monday night, we will drop into the low 50s and see a high of about 66 on Tuesday.

Things will get even cooler Tuesday night with temperatures in the 40s.

By Wednesday we are looking at a high of 66 degrees.

We will start our Thanksgiving morning cool in the 50s and see a high of about 70 degrees.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.