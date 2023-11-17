1,000 stuffed animals distributed for Share-A-Bear Drive

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Over 1,000 stuffed animals were given to local law enforcement agencies and organizations on Thursday morning for a good cause.

As part of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Share-a-Bear Drive, the bears will be given out to children who have been victims of a crime, a serious illness, or a critical incident.

More than twenty agencies are helping take part in that effort.

The sheriff’s office says they have been collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals from the community for the past two months.

