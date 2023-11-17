Alexander’s FFA Program warms public about fake plate sale ticket scam

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo high school is informing the public about a scam that is posing as one of its school functions.

Future Farmers of America is a national program that educates students on the world of agriculture.

The program is available at several different schools in Laredo including Alexander High School.

Students involved in the FAA program at Alexander are currently hosting a plate sale to raise funds for its program; however, it seems like scammers are trying to take advantage of an opportunity to make a quick buck.

Earlier this week, Alexander’s FFA program discovered that someone was attempting to sell fake plate tickets using their name.

According to a report made by a school staff member, on Nov. 9, a parent called the school about someone trying to sell a blue steak plate sale ticket at a shopping center, located on McPherson Road for $10.

The parent described the person selling the ticket as a medium complexed person who was wearing a cap.

On Nov. 15, school staff also received two photos from the parents of the alleged suspect.

According to the school’s FFA Department, their plate sale tickets are yellow in color, not blue and they are charging $8 not $10.

If you or someone you know has purchased a blue plate sale ticket, you have been the victim of a scam.

If you do have a fake ticket, the FAA program said that they will not be accepting it in exchange for a plate.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza said that these types of scams are quite common for this time of year.

Police say that if you do commit this type of crime, you can be charged with property theft.

Meanwhile, Alexander High School Principal Ernesto Sandoval said that it’s unfortunate that scammers are trying to take advantage of the FFA’s fundraiser but he reminds the public to be vigilant and always verify the cause to make sure it’s legitimate.

