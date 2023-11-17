Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Border Patrol unit allegedly crashes into a UISD school bus Friday morning.

According to UISD, the crash happened in Rio Bravo at 8:15 a.m. near Espejo Molina Road.

Joe Aranda, the UISD Transportation Director said three students were on the bus at the time of the collision, but fortunately nobody was injured.

As per protocol, the bus driver is going to undergo a drug test and the students are going to be evaluated by a school nurse.

The crash remains under investigation.

