Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Border Patrol unit allegedly crashes into a UISD school bus Friday morning.

According to UISD, the crash happened in Rio Bravo at 8:15 a.m. near Espejo Molina Road.

Joe Aranda, the UISD Transportation Director said three students were on the bus at the time of the collision, but fortunately nobody was injured.

As per protocol, the bus driver is going to undergo a drug test and the students are going to be evaluated by a school nurse.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash
Alex Christian Garica, 30,
Man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoos and assaulting store clerk
Gerardo Gonzalez, 52
Laredo man arrested after dog found severely malnourished
Graciela Villarreal
Graciela Villarreal announces bid for State Representative District 80
Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect
Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect

Latest News

Livi's Mexicue is hosting a Thanksgiving Block Feast for those that may not have a place to go...
Livi’s Mexicue hosting special Iturbide St. Thanksgiving Day Block Feast
Livi's Mexicue Thanksgiving Block Feast
Livi's Mexicue Thanksgiving Event
Casa Misericordia reminds community that help is available during holidays
Harvest of Health Fair set to take place