Casa Misericordia reminds community that help is available during holidays

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit that works to prevent domestic violence is reminding residents their doors are open this holiday season.

Representatives with Casa de Misericordia say that they’re only a phone call away and want victims to come forward -- without any fear.

With Thanksgiving around the corner and other holidays close by Sister Rosemary Welsh says there is no excuse for violence -- but says this time of year can be particularly hard.

She told us, “What we find is that families will stay in a domestic violence situation and do anything--absolutely anything--to stay in the family during the holidays so the kids don’t have to leave even if there is domestic violence going on. I see that more.”

Sister Rosemary also went on to say that more people are reaching out for help than ever before.

