Disney on Ice returns to the Sames Auto Arena this weekend

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your favorite Disney characters are making their way back to Laredo with Disney on Ice presents Find your Hero.

The show started on Thursday night and will be going on Nov. 17, and Nov. 18 at the Sames Auto Arena.

Tickets are as long as $20.

