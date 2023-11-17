Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Disney on Ice returns to the Sames Auto Arena this weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your favorite Disney characters are making their way back to Laredo with Disney on Ice presents Find your Hero.

The show started on Thursday night and will be going on Nov. 17, and Nov. 18 at the Sames Auto Arena.

Tickets are as long as $20.

For more information on ticketing and prices click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash
Alex Christian Garica, 30,
Man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoos and assaulting store clerk
File photo: UISD school bus
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Gerardo Gonzalez, 52
Laredo man arrested after dog found severely malnourished
Overdose deaths
Overdose deaths reach 54 in Laredo

Latest News

Miriam Casarez
Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later
Laredo Main Street Executive Director, Dr. Marcela Uribe
Farmer’s Market, Sister Cities Holiday Market among weekend activities taking place
Laredo Main Street Executive Director, Dr. Marcela Uribe
Laredo Farmer's Market, Sister Cities Holiday Market among weekend activities taking place
KGNS Plus to welcome Santa Claus at the Outlet Shoppes
KGNS Plus to welcome Santa Claus at the Outlet Shoppes