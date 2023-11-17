Shop Local
Farmer’s Market, Sister Cities Holiday Market among weekend activities taking place

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may not be Black Friday quite yet, but this weekend is the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Laredo Main Street Executive Director Dr. Marcela Uribe helped explain all of the events set to take place at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend.

Among them, the Sister Cities Holiday Market will offer shoppers artisanal goods specifically made for the holidays.

The Holiday Market will run this Friday through Sunday and will host over 80 vendors from all over Mexico.

Not to be outdone, a farmer’s market is also taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

For details on all the events, Dr. Uribe explains everything you need to know in the interview above.

