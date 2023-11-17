Harvest of Health Fair set to take place

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend, a local clinic is offering a variety of health, nutritional, and educational opportunities for the public.

On Saturday, Mercy Clinic of Laredo is holding its Harvest of Health Fair.

According to the group, over 25 booths will provide free educational material and presentations.

There will also be plenty of activities and games for the kids--and adults--during the event.

A nurse practitioner with Mercy Ministries, Maria Hernandez, says, “We’ll be having influenza shots for adults, we’re going to be having teaching games for the adults. They’re going to be having Zumba, so we’re inviting the whole community to come and join us.”

The event takes place at Mercy Clinic which is located at 2500 Zacatecas from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All are invited to attend.

