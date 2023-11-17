Holiday Market by Sister Cities takes place at Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Holiday shoppers are invited to the city’s third annual Holiday Market by the Sister Cities.

The event kicked off at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo on Friday with more than 80 vendors.

Much like the Sister Cities festival, vendors from all over Mexico will be able to set up shop on the second level of the outlet mall near the food court.

Aileen Ramos from the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau said it’s important to have these holiday markets in Laredo.

“For us this is key, this is the kick off our holiday season and it’s important for us to have more attraction and entertainment for our visitors and locals too,” said Aileen Ramos. “This event gives us the opportunity to come in and enjoy not only the holiday market but the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, the Farmers Market of main street and the pop-up shops. We are collaborating. For the people that didn’t have the opportunity to go downtown they come here and they enjoy all three events in one.”

People can stop by and visit the holiday market from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday Nov. 19.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.