Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Holiday Market by Sister Cities takes place at Outlet Shoppes at Laredo

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Holiday shoppers are invited to the city’s third annual Holiday Market by the Sister Cities.

The event kicked off at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo on Friday with more than 80 vendors.

Much like the Sister Cities festival, vendors from all over Mexico will be able to set up shop on the second level of the outlet mall near the food court.

Aileen Ramos from the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau said it’s important to have these holiday markets in Laredo.

“For us this is key, this is the kick off our holiday season and it’s important for us to have more attraction and entertainment for our visitors and locals too,” said Aileen Ramos. “This event gives us the opportunity to come in and enjoy not only the holiday market but the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, the Farmers Market of main street and the pop-up shops. We are collaborating. For the people that didn’t have the opportunity to go downtown they come here and they enjoy all three events in one.”

People can stop by and visit the holiday market from Friday, Nov. 17 to Sunday Nov. 19.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash
Alex Christian Garica, 30,
Man wanted for allegedly stealing shampoos and assaulting store clerk
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Gerardo Gonzalez, 52
Laredo man arrested after dog found severely malnourished
Overdose deaths
Overdose deaths reach 54 in Laredo

Latest News

Alexander’s FFA Program warms public about fake plate sale ticket scam
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town!
Santa Claus is coming to town!
5p newscast recording
Annual Holiday Market by Sister Cities underway at Outlet Shoppes