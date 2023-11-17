Shop Local
KGNS Plus to welcome Santa Claus at the Outlet Shoppes

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Santa Claus is coming to town to spread some holiday cheer!

Kids will have the chance to meet Kris Kringle in person at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo to help him light the Christmas tree.

KGNS Plus will be at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo for Saint Nick’s arrival as well as to help kick off the holiday season.

KGNS will be airing the event on our KGNS News Evening Edition at 6 p.m.

