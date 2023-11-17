Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to mourn the loss of a young man whose life was tragically cut short following a drunk driving crash that happened nearly a year ago.

Twenty-three-year-old Hector Manuel Casarez was killed when Rafael Uriel Cardenas, allegedly crashed into his vehicle on I-35 on Saturday, Nov. 19. 2022.

Cardenas was arrested and initially charged with DUI and reckless driving but was later released on bond.

While Cardenas is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter, Miriam Casarez, the mother of Hector Manuel said that the case is still pending.

Casarez says that a year later she continues to seek justice and remember her son.

“It’s hard for me, for the family, for everything because my son was a young, a young man, happily, friendly guy so. I miss him so much,” said Casarez.

Ms. Casarez says Hector Manuel was a fan of Murrieta Rod Run Cars and decided to hold a very special memorial in his honor.

She is inviting his friends and community members who knew him to do a drive-by ceremony this Sunday at 3 p.m. at 230 Alfonso Ornelas.

