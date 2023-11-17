Shop Local
Livi’s Mexicue hosting special Iturbide St. Thanksgiving Day Block Feast

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Thanksgiving fast approaches, one local restaurant is inviting vulnerable residents to its Thanksgiving table.

Livi’s Mexicue is hosting a Thanksgiving Iturbide Block Feast next week as part of an effort to give those that might not have a place to go to this holiday season, a place to be.

According to organizers, the 800 block of Iturbide St. will be closed off on Thursday, November 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Those invited are those who are spending Thanksgiving day alone, those who are less fortunate, and veterans in our community.

The block feast is open on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited quantities available.

Part of what will be on that Thanksgiving table made its way to the KGNS studios.

The menu will have a traditional-style smoked turkey, a loaded baked potato, mac-and-cheese, and more savory items.

For more information, interested parties can call 956-552-4944 or can contact Livi’s Mexicue on their social media pages.

