Longhorn’s offense knows tough task ahead

The United Longhorns are the last team left standing as they get ready for the area round of the playoffs.

The Longhorns will take the field Saturday and this one will be a clash of offensive styles with the Longhorns looking to air the ball out using the arm of Atzel Chavez to move the ball down the field connecting with potent wide outs like Christian Saldana, Martin Cabral and Alex Leven.

The Greyhounds’ defense has been potent holding teams to just under 12 points a contest in their 11 games with no one able to get more than 27 on San Benito all year.

This means United’s offense will have their hands full and while everyone loves to rave about the passing game, it just might be the ability to pick up a few yards on the ground that proves to be the difference.

“I think the biggest thing is to make sure we protect for our quarterback and we have some time. Obviously our running game will be important to keep them honest and we’ve been good with that all year long. We have a great offensive line that really worked great together, really proud of those young men and what they’ve done,” said Longhorns’ Head Coach David Sanchez.

