Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Baker’s 16 points lead way in LSU’s 66-62 win over North Texas

Will Baker scored 16 points, Derek Fountain had 14 and LSU snapped a two-game skid with a 66-62 win over North Texas in the Charleston Classic
(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Will Baker scored 16 points, Derek Fountain had 14 and LSU snapped a two-game skid with a 66-62 win over North Texas on Friday in the Charleston Classic.

Jordan Wright added 12 points for the Tigers.

Fountain's bucket gave LSU (2-2) the lead for good with just over four minutes left with the Tigers closing the game on a 10-5 run. Baker's short jumper and Mike Williams III's two free throws in the final minute gave the Tigers a seven-point lead UNT (2-2) couldn't overcome.

Jason Edwards had four 3-pointers, made all eight of his free throws and finished with 22 points for the Mean Green. Rubin Jones had 15 points and John Buggs III had four 3-pointers and 14 points.

Jones hit a 3-pointer with nine minutes left for a four-point lead but the Mean Green made only 2 of 15 shots from that point, including five 3-point misses, while the Tigers made six of their last nine, all from inside the arc.

There were 22 lead changes in the game with LSU's seven-point lead in the final minute the largest. LSU shot 50% and outscored UNT in the paint 36-10. The Mean Green was 12 of 32 from 3-point range and shot just 32% overall.

LSU, which lost to Dayton 70-67 in the tournament’s first round, will play the winner of Towson-Wake Forest for fifth place on Sunday while North Texas, a 53-52 loser to St. John’s in its opening-round game, gets the loser in the seventh-place game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Miriam Casarez
Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash
Alexander’s FFA Program warms public about fake plate sale ticket scam
Alexander’s FFA Program warms public about fake plate sale ticket scam

Latest News

Texas A&M Aggies football helmet
Jaylen Henderson leads Texas A&M to victory in Elijah Robinson’s first game as interim coach.
Houston Rockets
Houston faces Los Angeles on 6-game win streak
Houston Rockets
James Harden’s tiebreaking 4-point play snaps Clippers’ 6-game skid, beats Rockets 106-100
Madden, Dibba lead Abilene Christian past San Jose State 77-71 at Paradise Jam
John Hugley IV leads 3 in double figures off OU bench, Sooners rout UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66