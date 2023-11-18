Shop Local
Christmas tree lighting at Outlet Shoppes at Laredo welcomes holiday season

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s starting to look—and feel—a lot like Christmas.

The bright lights of the Outlet Shoppes’ Christmas tree will officially welcome shoppers in downtown Laredo for the next few months.

On Friday evening, a huge crowd of Laredoans helped take part in spreading holiday cheer, which has become a family favorite tradition.

The tree lighting is just one of a handful of events taking place at the Outlet Shoppes this weekend and the community is being encouraged to take part in all the fun this holiday season.

