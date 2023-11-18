Shop Local
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas may be over a month away, but the holiday season is well underway in downtown Laredo.

Santa Claus is coming to town and he is expected to make a stop at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

There’s plenty of games, and activities for the whole family to enjoy, especially the kids.

KGNS News will be there to capture Santa’s arrival as he gets ready to kick-off the holiday season.

