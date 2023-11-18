Shop Local
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 packages that she didn't order from Target in nearly a week. (Source: WCCO, KELLY WITTER, CNN)
By Allen Henry, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) - A woman in Minnesota is trying to figure out how and why Target has sent more than 140 packages to her doorstep within four days.

Kelly Witter said it all started a little over a year ago when she received a box addressed to her but with an order meant for someone else.

“It was one to two boxes per month, and we called, and they said, ‘Oops, sorry for the inconvenience and we’ll fix this,’ but it kept happening,” Witter said.

According to Witter, it then turned into three to four boxes a month.

“And we called again and asked if we needed to send them back, but they said, ‘No,’” she said.

Witter said she tried to reach out to Target a few more times as the packages persisted but was met with the same response each time.

And now in the last week, she said she has received even more packages just days ahead of Black Friday.

WCCO reached out to Target to see if they could explain what happened and why.

In response, a Target spokesperson shared the following response:

“These products were shipped in error from a Target vendor, and we’ve worked with that vendor to stop the shipments immediately, and to understand how this mistake occurred in the first place. We’ve made arrangements for all of the mistaken packages to be picked up from Ms. Witter’s home promptly, and we’ve offered her a gift card for the inconvenience. We’re also donating all of the mistakenly shipped glasses to charity. We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention and offer our sincere apologies to Ms. Witter.”

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

