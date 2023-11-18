Shop Local
Zapata breaks ground on MiraFlores Neighborhood Park

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Zapata residents will be getting a new park very soon.

On Friday morning was the groundbreaking for the MiraFlores Neighborhood Park.

County and Zapata County ISD students meet at the location were the park will be.

The county was allocated $150,000 in a grant by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

People can expect this project to be complete in about two and a half months.

