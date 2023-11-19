Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Miriam Casarez
Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus...
Laredo motorcyclist identified after critical crash

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Patients and staff leave Gaza’s biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
Salvation Army in need of bell ringers
Laredoans give back during annual ‘Mission Give Laredo’ event
Laredoans give back during annual ‘Mission Give Laredo’ event
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years