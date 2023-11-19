Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dallas hosts Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point game

Sacramento takes on the Dallas Mavericks after De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings’ 129-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs
(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sacramento Kings (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-4, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the Dallas Mavericks after De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings' 129-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas went 38-44 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 48.5% from the field last season.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
Miriam Casarez
Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus
Border Patrol unit crashes into UISD Bus

Latest News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jackson’s 27 points helps rally short-handed Grizzlies as the Spurs drop their 8th straight game
Antetokounmpo scores 40 as Bucks top Mavericks 132-125
Calzada throws 4 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Houston Christian 45-24