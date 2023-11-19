Laredoans give back during annual ‘Mission Give Laredo’ event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season upon us, thousands of Laredoans got into the giving spirit by donating necessities during the 18 annual Mission Give Laredo event.

Cars drove by the Sames Kia on San Dario this morning to drop off clothing, jackets, blankets and toiletries.

For years, Bethany House has been partnering with Sames to help collect items they need to help others in our community before the busy winter season.

Monica Bautista with the Bethany House said this is just one of many events where people can give back.

“We invite people to volunteer for example we have the Thanksgiving meal coming up,” said Bautista. “We have Christmas meal as well but we’re very grateful that this is actually the best time for a lot of the organizations, businesses even schools to make their own donation drives and you know help as a group, help as a family, help as a community and bring their donations to Bethany House at 817 Hidalgo.”

Bautista adds that they are always asking for canned food items, rice and beans and toiletries.

For more information on future events the Bethany House has going on, you can reach them on Facebook.

