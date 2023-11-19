Salvation Army in need of bell ringers

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - If you head out to local shopping centers, you might hear the bells jingling letting you know that the holiday season is underway.

With that comes the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle fundraiser, which takes place every year during this time.

Volunteers stand outside stores and shopping centers with a bell in their hand asking for donations that are used to give back to the community all year round.

While the campaign is underway, they are still in search of volunteers.

Officials say you need a valid ID to be a volunteer in one of their six locations which includes Walmart on San Bernardo and Highway 83, as well as hobby lobby next to H-E-B- Plus.

“All the money that we receive, stays in Laredo. They are 18 and over, we just need to know that they are willing to help us ring the bells or if it’s a group whether it’s high schools, middle schools, anybody that is in need of community services hours,” said Major Rebecca Galabeas with the Salvation Army. “As always it will be a blessing for them to be able to do that, but yes if you are 18 and under they have to have somebody supervised.”

The Salvation Army also has the Angel Tree program where community members can sign up to gift a present to a local child.

