United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - For the first time since 2019, the United Longhorns are moving on to the third round as they take down San Benito 58-42.

After the game KGNS Sports Director Ryan Bailey caught up with Christian Saldana, the Longhorns’ Wide Receiver about the mindset himself and Atzel Chavez took on during two of the biggest plays in the game.

“In the sideline, we just talked about it and connected and said ‘next play’ that’s all we’ve been doing all year, it’s next play and we just showed it right now,” said Saldana. “It just feels unreal right now, we have the brotherhood right now on offense and also the defense in holding up the San Benito offense, it feels great.”

Meanwhile, United Longhorns Head Coach David Sanchez said they two are going to stay together and fight until the very end.

“Our slogan has been ‘Be Great’ and I think they have been great in all aspects of the game and of life,” said Sanchez.

United will be back in action against Austin Westlake and KGNS Sports will have more on that match up later on.

