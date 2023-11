LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm dry air will rush in, clearing our skies late Monday morning. Cooler air from the Rockies will arrive with breezy conditions Monday night. A slight chance of a shower Wednesday night as an upper level disturbance moves above. Another cool airmass will arrive from the Great Plains next weekend.

