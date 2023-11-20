City Council to discuss Daisy Campos-Rodriguez case

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A councilmember is proposing to discuss the latest in the case of the District 2 election.

On Monday, November 20th council will meet for their regular meeting.

District 3 councilmember Melissa Cigarroa is proposing to discuss the decision made by the Fourth Court of Appeals, along with the city attorneys’ decision in sending letters to the appellate court.

In the item, Cigarroa is requesting a possible resolution that Campos Rodriguez refrain from any decision making of District Two until the appeals process has been exhausted.

This comes after the Fourth Court of Appeals ruled that Rangel was the winner of the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

The city issued a statement on the same day saying that Ms. Campos would remain as the District Two councilmember until the process has been completed.

