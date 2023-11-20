District 5 set for “Coffee with your Council Member” town hall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An opportunity to engage with local leadership and strengthen community ties is on the horizon.

The city of Laredo and District 5 Council Member Ruben Gutierrez Jr. is extending an invite to residents for a casual coffee meetup.

This is your chance to voice concerns, ask questions, and to get to know your council member.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, November 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Las Brisas Park on International Boulevard.

