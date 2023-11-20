Shop Local
Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An elderly woman as hospitalized after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the intersection of McPherson and Market.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 70-year-old woman with critical injuries.

She was treated and transported to LMC.

No word at this time on whether the driver will face charges.

The case remains under investigation.

