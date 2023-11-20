Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Engineering Department to install speed tables on Prada Machin Dr.

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A traffic alert in south Laredo two could hinder your commute for the next few weeks.

The City of Laredo Engineering Department will start the process of installing speed tables along Prada Machin Drive.

This will start on Monday, Nov. 20 and it will last for about 30 days.

Crews will install five speed tables at different locations along Prada Machin drive.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the construction and take alternate routes to get to your destination.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
Miriam Casarez
Laredo Family mourns loss of young man one year later
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

File photo: Daisy Campos Rodriguez
City Council to discuss Daisy Campos-Rodriguez case
Laredo man sentenced to prison for producing ‘ghost guns’ to Mexican drug cartels
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Monday, Then Cooler Weather
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Sunday 7 Day Forecast