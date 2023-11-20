Laredo Engineering Department to install speed tables on Prada Machin Dr.

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A traffic alert in south Laredo two could hinder your commute for the next few weeks.

The City of Laredo Engineering Department will start the process of installing speed tables along Prada Machin Drive.

This will start on Monday, Nov. 20 and it will last for about 30 days.

Crews will install five speed tables at different locations along Prada Machin drive.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the construction and take alternate routes to get to your destination.

