Laredo Regional Food Bank to hold food distribution event

Laredo Regional Food Bank(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - Webb County is teaming up with the Laredo Regional Food Bank to provide groceries to residents in the Sierra Vista area.

On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023 the food bank will be hosting a free food distribution event at the Nuestra Senora Del Rosario Catholic Church located at 420 Sierra Vista Boulevard.

The drive starts at 2 p.m. and it’s on a first come- first serve basis.

