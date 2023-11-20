Man arrested, charged with indecency with a child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Constable Office continues to arrest people charged with indecency with a child.

Jorge Alberto Sandoval was taken in by the Webb County Constable Office and the Webb County Adult Probation Absconders’ Unit.

Sandoval had an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child by exposure.

Sandoval turned himself in last week and is now at the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.