Scam calls on the rise, Laredo resident shares how he was almost fell victim

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local law enforcement is warning citizens to be aware of scam calls going on in our area.

According to the Laredo Police department, fraud calls are a daily practice that has become a new way to steal from vulnerable residents.

Many victims are threatened with arrest warrants and are pressured to send money or provide credit card or banking information.

The most recent victim, Rodrigo Giraldo said he was nearly scammed out of $6,000 which initially started with the caller saying he had won a new iPhone.

A few days later Rodrigo said he got another call saying that he had owed an unpaid debt.

“They told me I had an appointment a citation in Washington in Federal court for the amount of $6,500 for the phone and I say wait a minute, another state can’t sue another citizen in another state and then I Hang up,” said Rodrigo. “I simply hang up, that’s right, tell the people in the community, phone calls just hang up!”

Laredo Police remind residents to never give out personal information over the phone such as social security numbers, credit card numbers, and banking information.

Police also say to watchout for callers posing as charitable organizations during the holiday season.

