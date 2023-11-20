Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department

A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during a ceremony. (Source: City of Hopkinsville/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) – A shelter dog has officially joined a police department in Kentucky after he was sworn in during a ceremony earlier this month.

The City of Hopkinsville said Bolo, a pit bull mix, stole the hearts of police officers during a visit to the Christian County Animal Shelter.

On Nov. 7, Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department and sworn in by the town’s mayor during a city council meeting.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to...
Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads, “I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”(City of Hopkinsville)

Bolo is the police department’s first “paw-trol officer,” the city said in a Facebook post.

“We can’t wait to follow this sweet pup’s career on the force,” the post said.

Bolo even “signed” an oath with ink on his paw. The oath reads:

“I, Bolo, do solemnly swear to support the citizens of the City of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, as I serve as ‘Paw-Trol Dog.’”

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many...
In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.(Hopkinsville Police Department)

Hopkinsville police said during the ceremony, they also swore in three dispatchers and one officer.

In another Facebook post, Bolo was seen visiting children at a local library, one of his many duties.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
(Source: MGN)
Laredo man sentenced to prison for producing ‘ghost guns’ to Mexican drug cartels
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo Regional Food Bank
Laredo Regional Food Bank to hold food distribution event
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
UN report says world is racing to well past warming limit as carbon emissions rise instead of plunge
A shelter dog named Bolo was officially made part of the Hopkinsville Police Department during...
Shelter dog sworn in as ‘paw-trol officer’ with police department
A Closer Look: city of Laredo attorney stays on after rescinding resignation
City of Laredo rescinds resignation, keeps Doanh "Zone" Nguyen as city attorney