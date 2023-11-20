Starting our Thanksgiving Week in the 80s

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are starting our Thanksgiving week warm and sunny with a high of 84 degrees.

We are expecting temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight that will give us a high of only 69 on Tuesday.

Tuesday night we will drop into the low 50s and see a high of about 63 degrees on Wednesday with a slight chance of rain.

Thanksgiving morning, this will be on the cool side as we start our day in the upper 40s and see a high of 67 degrees.

These cooler temperatures will stick around with us into the weekend.

Expect those chances of rain to return on Saturday and Sunday and possibly Monday of next week.

We could see temperatures drop even lower by next week.

