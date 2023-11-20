Texas Governor Greg Abbott endorses Donald Trump during border visit

EDINBURG, TX . (NBC) - Former President Donald Trump received the endorsement of Texas Governor Greg Abbott during an event near the southern border in Edinburg, Texas Sunday.

This was Trump’s first time back at the border in over two years, and his first time on the 2024 campaign trail.

The location was meant to highlight Trump’s plans to crack down on illegal immigration if he is re-elected to the White House.

Trump said he was honored by Governor Abbott’s endorsement.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get that endorsement in particular because he’s really stepped up, he stepped up to the plate, he’s doing the job of what the federal government is supposed to be doing and I’m just telling you, Mr. Governor, I am going to make your job much easier you’ll be able to focus on other things in Texas,” said Trump. We love Texas, and what they’ve done is very unfair they’ve given the job to you it’s a job of security for our country, it’s a job of stopping an invasion, ‘cause it’s an invasion and you’ve done a great job and thank you very much for the endorsement, Greg, I appreciate it very much, thank you, it’s a great honor.”

Before the governor and former president delivered remarks on the tarmac of the South Texas International Airport.

They served meals and mingled with Texas National Guard soldiers, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, and other service members stationed there.

