Traffic congestion reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are reporting a high volume of vehicle traffic on the southbound lane of I-35 going into Mexico.

Officers are currently directing traffic at multiple intersections along Santa Ursula, Victoria Street, Houston Street, Matamoros Street, Hidalgo Street and Farragut.

Police say that other roads like Santa Ursula and San Dario are also congested as well.

Law enforcement is advising the traveling public to drive with caution and expect delays.

