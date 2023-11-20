Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Elections Office reflects on past election cycle, sets sight for 2024

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 2024 election cycle is heating up from national to local races on the ballot, but it’s not only the candidates getting ready for it.

The administrative offices -- who make sure election season runs smoothly -- are also gearing up.

Officials say that this election cycle was done on a much smaller scale, made up of constitutional amendments and the Rio Bravo Mayoral race.

On Monday morning, during Commissioners Court, the votes were canvassed for the latest races --meaning they were confirmed and turned over to the county which will be given to the state.

Although this election is done, the Webb County Election’s Office is gearing up for the big one.

The election administrator is hopeful about the upcoming election and says they are expecting a big voter turnout.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says their office has been preparing for months and says they estimate to open about 50 polling locations countywide.

”We already started ordering equipment and supplies,” he told us. “As a matter of fact, after we come back from the Thanksgiving break within the first week of December, we’ll have our mass mailout of the voter registration cards. We are going to send off over 140,000 registration cards.”

In addition, the deadline for candidates to submit their documents to run in the primary elections, which are taking place in March 2024, will be in less than three weeks on December 11th.

It’s important to note candidates don’t register at the election office–they would register with their corresponding party.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Elderly woman hit by vehicle in central Laredo
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
File photo: Daisy Campos Rodriguez
City Council to discuss Daisy Campos-Rodriguez case
(Source: MGN)
Laredo man sentenced to prison for producing ‘ghost guns’ to Mexican drug cartels
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Thanksgiving Luncheon
District 5 Town Hall set for Tuesday
District 5 set for “Coffee with your Council Member” town hall
District 5 Town Hall set for Tuesday
District 5 "Coffee with your Council member" town hall
Webb County Elections Office gears up for 2024 election cycle
Webb County Elections Office reflects on past election season, prepares for next year