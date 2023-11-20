Webb County Elections Office reflects on past election cycle, sets sight for 2024

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 2024 election cycle is heating up from national to local races on the ballot, but it’s not only the candidates getting ready for it.

The administrative offices -- who make sure election season runs smoothly -- are also gearing up.

Officials say that this election cycle was done on a much smaller scale, made up of constitutional amendments and the Rio Bravo Mayoral race.

On Monday morning, during Commissioners Court, the votes were canvassed for the latest races --meaning they were confirmed and turned over to the county which will be given to the state.

Although this election is done, the Webb County Election’s Office is gearing up for the big one.

The election administrator is hopeful about the upcoming election and says they are expecting a big voter turnout.

Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo says their office has been preparing for months and says they estimate to open about 50 polling locations countywide.

”We already started ordering equipment and supplies,” he told us. “As a matter of fact, after we come back from the Thanksgiving break within the first week of December, we’ll have our mass mailout of the voter registration cards. We are going to send off over 140,000 registration cards.”

In addition, the deadline for candidates to submit their documents to run in the primary elections, which are taking place in March 2024, will be in less than three weeks on December 11th.

It’s important to note candidates don’t register at the election office–they would register with their corresponding party.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.