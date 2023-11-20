Webb County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Thanksgiving Luncheon

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Webb County employees had an opportunity to get an early start on the Thanksgiving festivities.

On Monday morning, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual Thanksgiving luncheon for county employees in the sheriff’s office parking garage.

County employees as well as officers with the Laredo Police Department got a chance to enjoy a plate of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and of course pie.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said hopefully by next year, they will celebrate this event at the new headquarters.

“Once we have that building, we’re going to be more stronger together because we’ll be able to have different divisions and enhance those divisions by having the real crime center,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Cuellar adds that this center will house patrol, narcotics under one roof so they can help the community.

Sheriff Cuellar also stressed the importance of having good relationships with other agencies to continue to serve the community.

