Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The community of Zapata came together to honor two first responders who tragically passed away in a car crash two weeks ago.

Funeral services were held for Andres Botello and Jose Guadalupe Zepeda, who belonged to the Zapata County Emergency Department and lost their lives in a crash on Nov. 8 near Jim Hogg County.

According to DPS, the GMC Sierra was traveling west on Highway 16 near Jim Hogg County when it appeared to have changed lanes without caution colliding with the ambulance that was driving on the opposite lane.

The driver of the GMC truck, a man identified as Jaime Barrera Jr. 27-years-old also died at the scene of the events.

Both paramedics were buried at the Zapata Cemetery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.