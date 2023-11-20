Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Zapata County firefighters killed in car crash laid to rest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - The community of Zapata came together to honor two first responders who tragically passed away in a car crash two weeks ago.

Funeral services were held for Andres Botello and Jose Guadalupe Zepeda, who belonged to the Zapata County Emergency Department and lost their lives in a crash on Nov. 8 near Jim Hogg County.

According to DPS, the GMC Sierra was traveling west on Highway 16 near Jim Hogg County when it appeared to have changed lanes without caution colliding with the ambulance that was driving on the opposite lane.

The driver of the GMC truck, a man identified as Jaime Barrera Jr. 27-years-old also died at the scene of the events.

Both paramedics were buried at the Zapata Cemetery.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
ABC’s 20/20 examines Juan David Ortiz case ‘The one who got out’
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
United Longhorns moving on to third round following win against San Benito
File photo: Daisy Campos Rodriguez
City Council to discuss Daisy Campos-Rodriguez case
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
(Source: MGN)
Laredo man sentenced to prison for producing ‘ghost guns’ to Mexican drug cartels

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Zapata firefighters laid to rest
A Closer Look: city of Laredo attorney stays on after rescinding resignation
A closer look: City attorney rescinds resignation, stays on after city manager matches job offer salary
Laredo Regional Food Bank
Laredo Regional Food Bank to hold food distribution event
A Closer Look: city of Laredo attorney stays on after rescinding resignation
City of Laredo rescinds resignation, keeps Doanh "Zone" Nguyen as city attorney